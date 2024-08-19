Bhubaneswar: Today, we stand with our heads held high while saluting the Tricolour being hoisted in the land of the free and the home of the brave. The 78th Independence Day in Blossoms was both a day to celebrate the Independence as well as the day to remember the countless sacrifices made by our heroes who fought to give us the gift of freedom.

The flag hoisting in Blossoms was done by the chief Guest, Dr Manoranjan Mishra. The students displayed their discipline and respect for the nation in the march past and other patriotic cultural programmes.

Principal, Seemita Panda and the Dean, P.K.Dash, both encouraged the students to try and put in their best towards the small changes they can do towards the society and turn 'Viksit Bharat' into reality.