Sambalpur: Following the ‘Safety First’ culture, JSWBPSL ensures “safety” of its employees and associates at workplace from time to timeby analyzing the readiness and preparedness of the plant to handle any emergency and critical situations. This activation (Mock Drill) is a statutory requirement which is done at plant level in regular intervals in presence of Government official from district administration, Director of Factories and Boilers, their representatives and important portfolio holders from nearby plants also participate in it.

A highly professional Mock drill was conducted at JSWBPSL, Sambalpur works,while activating on-site Emergency Plan, on 12th July to check the efficacy of the system in place and emergency preparedness of the plant to handle extreme situations. The Scenario simulated was sudden fire near the flange while offloading the HSD in HSD storage area. The Mock Drill showcased exemplary coordination among all teams which lead to timely dousing of fire and quick evacuation of the simulated casualty. The drill's success underscores JSW BPSL's preparedness to handle emergencies efficiently, ensuring the safety of personnel, machineries and surrounding communities.

The main invitees included Swaroop Jena, Deputy. Director of Factories and Boiler, Umakant Samantray, Assistant. Director of Factories and Boiler, Rasna Bhoi, District Emergency Officer, Geetanjali Sa, District Project Officerand representatives from nearby industries such as Vedanta, TRL to witness the drill as part of safety ally and Mutual Aid Scheme.

On this occasion Anil Kumar Singh, President & WTD, JSWBPSL, appreciated the meticulous planning, swift response and synchronization between rescue, combat and auxiliary teams. The program was conducted under leadership of Umesh Rai, COO and Ashok Biswal, HOD, Safety and Fire Services. Umesh Rai concluded the program by saying “Today’s mock drill validates our readiness to respond swiftly and effectively in any emergency. The participation and support from all, including our guests, have been invaluable in making this event a success."