Aquarius: Take time today to sit back, relax, and indulge in the hobbies and activities you enjoy the most. You might encounter some financial challenges, so consider seeking advice from your father or a father-like figure you trust. Your spouse will make an extra effort to bring you happiness, leading to a day filled with joy and unexpected romantic moments. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find enough time for yourself to engage in your favorite activities. The love from your spouse will help you forget life's difficulties. Be cautious at school, as you might have a disagreement with a senior. It's important to keep your anger in check.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Remedy: To boost your income, consider establishing a Chandra Yantra in your home’s place of worship.