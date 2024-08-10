Aquarius: Work pressure and conflicts at home might cause some stress today. However, you'll be able to earn money independently, without needing assistance. Your spouse will play a significant role in positively changing your life. Focus on shaping your own path with your efforts, rather than relying on others. Today, your love will flourish, highlighting the positive impact of your actions. Before starting any new project, consult with experienced individuals in that field. If possible, seek their advice and guidance. It’s a day to dive deeply into love and romance with your spouse. Despite this, you may feel inexplicably sad today.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

8:30 AM - 10:00 AM Remedy: To enhance your health, offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water.