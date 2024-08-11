Aquarius: You'll be full of energy today and might accomplish something extraordinary. However, if you’ve invested in the stock market, be cautious, as there could be potential losses. Stay alert and attentive to your investments. Avoid making quick judgments about others and their motives; they might be dealing with their own pressures and could benefit from your compassion and understanding. Your fantasies might no longer be just dreams—they could become reality today. Be cautious with partnership projects, as they may bring more challenges than benefits, leaving you frustrated for allowing someone to take advantage of you. You might receive some bad news from your in-laws today, which could leave you feeling down and reflective. Despite these challenges, you'll also experience the many joys that come with married life.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance happiness in your family.