Aquarius: Success from past ventures boosts your confidence, and you'll radiate a positive energy today as you step out with a good mindset. However, your mood could take a hit if you experience a loss, such as having something valuable stolen. To turn the day around, spend time with family or close friends. Be sure not to disappoint your partner today, as it could lead to regret later. It's a great day to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Be cautious about who you spend time with—avoid those who are likely to waste it. Though you might face some challenges with family members, your spouse's affection will bring you comfort by the end of the day.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Remedy: Enhance your financial prospects by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing hymns.