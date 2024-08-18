Aquarius: Today promises sheer pleasure and enjoyment for those planning to go out and have some fun. However, your financial situation may not be in the best shape, making it challenging to save money. It's important to keep your temper in check to avoid upsetting your family members, and make sure to act thoughtfully when you're out with your partner. Be cautious at work and ensure that all important files are thoroughly complete before handing them over to your boss. Business-related travel will likely prove beneficial in the long term. If your domestic help is unavailable today, it could cause some tension with your spouse. To enhance your prosperity, greet the rising sun with a salute and recite 'Om' 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Gray. Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.