Aquarius: Prioritize rest if you've been feeling fatigued. Explore secure investment options for additional income. Your positive energy uplifts those around you. Cherish your partner with unconditional love. Confidence and progress are on the rise. Enjoy quality time with friends while maintaining sobriety. Experience the true meaning of partnership in your marriage.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Remedy: Enhance your health by using copper or gold spoons for eating.