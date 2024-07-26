Aquarius: To lead a contented life, focus on strengthening your mental resilience. Keep your investments and future goals private. Expect joyful moments with family and friends, and a sudden romantic encounter today. Business travel will prove beneficial in the long run. Today, you will experience what it feels like to have a happy married life. You might have a disagreement with a senior at school, so it’s important to keep your anger in check.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

Remedy: To enhance your economic status, wash your feet before eating, or if that’s not possible, remove your footwear while eating.