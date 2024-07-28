Aquarius: Avoid overeating and visit a health club regularly to stay fit. An improvement in your finances will make it easier for you to make important purchases. A quarrel with a neighbor could spoil your mood, but don't lose your temper, as it will only make things worse. No one can argue with you if you refuse to engage, so strive to maintain cordial relations. Try to change your habit of constantly falling in love. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve matters at work. Students should avoid procrastinating and complete their tasks during their free time, as this will be beneficial. Your spouse might be too busy for you today.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM.

Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in a pot of water overnight. Drink the water the next morning to have a great time with your family.