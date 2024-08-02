Aquarius: It's a wonderful day to do things that make you feel good about yourself. Investing your money in religious activities today may bring you mental peace and stability. Some people may promise more than they can deliver—don't waste time on those who only talk without results. As work pressure builds up, you may experience mental turmoil and turbulence, but make sure to relax in the latter part of the day. Elders of this zodiac sign might enjoy meeting old friends during their free time. Your spouse may be preoccupied with their friends, which could upset you. Discipline is essential for success; you can start cultivating this virtue by organizing your room.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.

Remedy: For a blissful love life, wear white-colored fabrics when meeting your lover.