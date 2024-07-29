Aquarius: Pressure from seniors at work and discord at home might bring stress, affecting your concentration. However, your finances will improve later in the day. Spend your free time enjoying the company of children, even if it requires extra effort. If you want to marry your lover, talk to them today, but first, make sure you understand their feelings. Plan carefully to achieve satisfactory results. Work-related tension might cloud your mind as you try to resolve office issues. Students may struggle to concentrate on their studies and might waste valuable time with friends. You and your partner will share a deeply intimate conversation about your feelings for each other.

Peach. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM. Remedy: Recite the Thousand Names of Ganesha for job satisfaction and professional growth.