Aquarius: Use your energy to assist someone in distress. Remember, a perishable body has little value if it’s not used to benefit others. Today, you can learn how to accumulate and save money effectively and put it to good use. While you may experience some tension, family support will be there for you. Resolve any long-standing disputes today, as delaying may make it more difficult later. Expect promotions or monetary benefits for deserving employees. Although you often neglect to take breaks while caring for your family, today you’ll find time to focus on yourself and explore a new hobby. Be aware that relatives might affect your marital bliss today.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM.

Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, avoid cruelty towards animals and choose a vegetarian lifestyle for both you and your partner. This will greatly enhance your love life.