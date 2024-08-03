Aquarius: Prioritize your health over social life today. There may be a constant outflow of money, making it difficult to accumulate wealth. Make sure to spend quality time with your family, showing them that you care. Avoid giving them any reason to complain. Your love life will be fantastic today, so keep the romance alive. If you're away from home due to studies or work, use your free time to call your family members, and don't be surprised if you get emotional during the conversation. Even if the world seems challenging, you'll find comfort in your partner's arms. You might receive a phone call from someone you’ve wanted to speak with for a long time, which could bring back many memories and make you feel nostalgic.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Remedy: Regularly worship a silver idol of the presiding deity at your home to strengthen your financial position.