Aquarius: Your frustration could negatively affect your health if you keep dwelling on past events. Try to relax as much as possible. Small-scale business operators might receive beneficial financial advice from close ones today. An invitation to an award function for your child will be a source of happiness, as you'll see your dreams coming true with their achievements. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, spend some quality time together and communicate openly. You may feel quite upset with your subordinates for not meeting expectations. Your free time might be wasted on unnecessary tasks today. Avoid pushing your partner for anything, as this will only create distance between you. For good health, wear a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM.