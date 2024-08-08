Aquarius: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance today. Be sure to stay true to your values and make rational decisions. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. It's a favorable day for handling domestic issues and completing pending household tasks. Consider sharing a candlelit meal with your loved one. Positive changes might occur in your work environment today. Later in the evening, you may feel the urge to step out and take a walk on the terrace or in a park. Your life partner will seem more wonderful than ever today.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or curios made of plaster of Paris (POP) in your home will promote excellent health.