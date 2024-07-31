Aries: Your personality will be as captivating as a perfume today. Unexpectedly, your debtor will repay you, which will pleasantly surprise you and boost your happiness. A visit to a religious place or a relative is likely in your plans. Apologize for any rude behavior in your love life. Consider partnering with ambitious individuals. Spending the day alone with a good book might be your perfect way to relax. However, if you make plans without consulting your spouse, you may face a negative reaction. Remedy: Assist and serve visually-challenged individuals to bring positive changes in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6: 00 p.m.