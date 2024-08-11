Aries: Engage in activities that excite you while keeping you relaxed. Avoid making hasty investments, as losses are likely if you don't carefully consider all options. Be cautious, as those close to you may try to take advantage of your generosity. An exciting day awaits, with gifts or surprises from your beloved. At work, you'll see progress as colleagues and seniors offer their full support. Enjoy a day filled with laughter, where most things go your way. Your spouse might bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful mischief. Remedy: To enhance positive experiences within the family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or in a pot filled with soil at home.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Turquoise Lucky Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM