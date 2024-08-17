Aries: Today is a great day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem. You may experience financial gains thanks to your children, which will bring you joy. However, be cautious not to let your friends take advantage of your generosity. Your love life is set to reach new heights, starting with your partner's smile in the morning and ending with dreams of each other. Expect good news from a distant place by evening. The day promises good food and romantic moments. Although you'll be staying home, potential family conflicts might cause some concern.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM. Remedy: Chant "Om" 28 or 108 times with a calm mind, both day and night, to maintain happiness in your family life.