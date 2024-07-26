Aries: Pay close attention to your diet, especially if you suffer from migraines, as missing meals can cause undue emotional stress. Avoid making financial decisions today without consulting an experienced advisor to prevent potential losses. An invitation to your child's award ceremony will bring you happiness and pride as they meet your expectations. Love might take you to new emotional heights without having to go anywhere. Today is perfect for a romantic trip. Remember, nothing is impossible with determination. Your married life may see a positive turn today. Watching a movie with your loved ones can make the day enjoyable and entertaining.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM.

Remedy: Donate barley equivalent to your weight at a cowshed (goshala) to maintain great health.