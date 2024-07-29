Aries: You will find relief from the long-standing tensions and strains in your life. Now is the perfect time to change your lifestyle to keep these issues at bay permanently. Any advice from your father could be beneficial at work. For some, a new arrival in the family will bring moments of celebration and joy. Your love partner will surprise you with something truly beautiful today. Changing jobs will bring you mental satisfaction. Attending seminars and exhibitions will provide you with new knowledge and contacts. Love and good food are essential to married life, and today you will experience the best of both. Remedy: Donating a black-and-white flag at the Lord Ganesha temple will help you achieve success in love.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Turquoise Lucky Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM