Aries: Try to manage your emotions, especially anger. You may see significant profits in your business today, giving it new heights. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive issues at home. Love and romance will keep you in a happy mood. Be honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will be noticed. Someone from your past may contact you, making the day memorable. It's a good day for romance with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Remedy: For better health, distribute white scented sweets to poor and needy children, especially young girls.