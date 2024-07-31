Cancer: Personal problems may affect your mental happiness, but engaging in some mental exercise, like reading something interesting, can help you cope with the pressure. You could earn some extra cash today if you play your cards right. Your witty nature will brighten the environment around you. Avoid using emotional blackmail on your partner. There could be benefits in business and education for some. You might spend time with a friend today, but avoid consuming alcohol, as it is just a waste of time. Your spouse might raise an issue based on something they heard in the neighborhood. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase for a great love life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm and 2 pm.