Cancer: Your overall health will be fine, but travel may be hectic and stressful. Be cautious with commitments and financial transactions, handling them with care. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. A marriage proposal might be on the horizon, as your love life could turn into a lifelong bond. You'll be in the limelight today, with success within your grasp. In your free time, you might find a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special today, enhancing your married life. Remedy: For economic well-being, use a moderate amount of red chili in your cooking.

Lucky Color: Brown

Brown Lucky Time: 7:45 PM - 9:15 PM