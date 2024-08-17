Cancer: You have a good chance of recovering from any physical illness, which could allow you to participate in a sports competition. If you're a well-established and successful businessperson, be sure to invest your money wisely today. Attending an award function for your child will bring you great joy, as you'll likely see your dreams coming true as they meet your expectations. Keep your love vibrant and cherished, like something precious. Your communication and work skills will stand out today. Your spouse will make an extra effort to bring you happiness. Sharing your joy will also bring happiness to those around you.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Remedy: Strengthen your financial situation by donating a cot to saints and physically-challenged individuals.