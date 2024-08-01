Cancer: Be cautious while driving. Past investments are likely to yield benefits today. Be mindful of your words to avoid hurting your grandparents' feelings; it's better to stay silent than waste time babbling. Engage in meaningful activities to show you care. You might feel the absence of love today. Those hindering your success at work will face setbacks in front of you. Favorable planetary positions will bring many reasons for you to feel pleased. Your spouse might be influenced by others and argue with you, but your love and compassion will resolve the situation. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 3 pm.