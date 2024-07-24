Cancer: Maintain your patience, as your consistent efforts combined with common sense and understanding will ensure your success. Financial troubles will ease as your parents offer support. Spend quality time with your children, as this is the best form of healing and a source of immense joy. Be on your best behavior today, as it won't take much to upset your partner. You'll have the opportunity to finalize major land deals and coordinate entertainment projects. In the evening, you might feel the urge to take a walk on the terrace or in a park to clear your mind. Be prepared, as things might get a bit out of hand in your married life today. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by feeding seven types of grains to birds.

Lucky Color: Mint Green

Mint Green Lucky Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM