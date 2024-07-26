Cancer: Your rash behavior may damage your relationship with your wife. Consider the consequences before acting impulsively. If possible, take a break to change your mood. Speculative investments will bring profits. Evenings with friends will be highly entertaining and enjoyable. Understand the feelings of your beloved today. If traveling, ensure you carry all important documents. Your spouse will appreciate you today, praising you and falling for you again. Your father might bring you a special gift today.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM.

Remedy: Offer seeds of Dhatura (black thorn apple) to Lord Shiva to attain a fit body and a sound mind.