Cancer: Keep your patience, as your continuous effort combined with common sense and understanding will ensure your success. You will make money if you invest your savings in conservative options. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. This is not the right time to share your personal feelings or secrets with your beloved. There's little time to rest today as pending tasks will keep you occupied. If traveling, make sure you carry all important documents. Your married life may need some space today. Remedy: Donate items like wheat, lentils, jaggery, porridge, red cloth, and vermillion representing Sun God at a Vishnu or Shiva temple to energize your love life.

Lucky Color: Purple

Purple Lucky Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM