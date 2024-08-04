Cancer: Attend a social gathering to lift your spirits. Today, you can earn money independently. A gift from an overseas relative will bring you joy. Be cautious, as secret affairs can damage your reputation. Give your best effort today for excellent rewards. Favorable planetary alignments will provide you with many reasons to feel happy. However, be mindful, as expenses might strain your relationship with your life partner. Remedy: Wear perfumes and scented accessories when meeting your lover. Venus, which rules over scents and fragrances, will help enhance your love life.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Turquoise Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM