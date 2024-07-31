Capricorn: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness. Today’s success formula is to invest based on the advice of innovative and experienced people. Take a break from your routine and spend time with friends today. Understand your wife's needs clearly to provide her with emotional support. It’s a good day for businessmen, as a sudden business trip will yield positive results. You value personal space, and today you’ll have plenty of free time to play a game or go to the gym. Your spouse is in a great mood and might surprise you. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in your home continuously for 108 days to ensure a harmonious and peaceful family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.