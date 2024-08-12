Capricorn: A lot will rest on your shoulders today, so having a clear mind will be crucial for making decisions. Investing in real estate could be highly profitable. You might receive unexpected gifts and presents from relatives and friends. However, romance may take a hit due to your spouse's poor health. Admitting a mistake at work will work in your favor, but take time to analyze how you can improve. Apologize to anyone you’ve wronged—remember, everyone makes mistakes, but only the unwise repeat them. Travel may bring benefits but could also be costly. Be aware that your spouse might be less attentive to your health today.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting your partner items made of steel or iron.