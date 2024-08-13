Capricorn: Don’t waste your time daydreaming—focus your energy on doing something meaningful. A neighbor might approach you for a loan today; it’s wise to check their credibility first to avoid any potential financial loss. Spending too much time on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies could upset your parents. Remember, planning your career is just as important as playing games, so finding a balance will help keep them happy. Today, you may experience the beauty of pure and pious love. There might be a positive change in your work environment, and several issues will arise that need your immediate attention. Your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and bliss today. Remedy: For financial growth, eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.