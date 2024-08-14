Capricorn: Stay calm and stress-free today. You may need to spend a significant amount of money due to a home event, which could impact your financial situation. Avoid forcing decisions on others, as it may backfire and harm your interests. Patience is key to achieving positive outcomes. You might have a disagreement with your partner, but they will likely help you see things more clearly. Expect promotions or financial rewards for deserving employees. Your sense of humor will be particularly valuable. While you may spend a lot of money with your spouse today, you'll have a fantastic time together. Remedy: To boost prosperity, greet and admire the rising Sun while chanting 'Om' 11 times.

Lucky Color: Indigo

Indigo Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM