Capricorn: It's time to confront your fears and overcome them. Remember, fear not only drains your physical energy but can also shorten your life. If you're planning to hang out with friends, be mindful of your spending, as you might face a financial loss. A social activity with your family will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere for everyone. Your partner will miss you dearly today, so consider planning a surprise to make it an unforgettable day. Be careful not to waste your free time mindlessly surfing on your phone or watching TV, as this could annoy your spouse, who may feel neglected. After a long time, you'll enjoy a warm and cozy hug from your spouse. Playing a musical instrument today can uplift your spirits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM. Remedy: For excellent financial benefits, prepare a dessert (kheer) made of milk, sugar, and rice, and distribute it among young girls.