Capricorn: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Be mindful of your tendency to live in the moment and spend excessively on entertainment. Gather everyone for your big party—you’ll have extra energy to organize events for your group. Keep your romantic views private. You may face challenges convincing your partners to stick to your plans. You can spend the entire day watching movies and TV shows. A disagreement with relatives is possible, but it will be beautifully resolved by the end of the day.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

Remedy: Include black pepper in your daily diet to attain sound financial status.