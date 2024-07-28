Capricorn: You are likely to enjoy some sporting activity, which will help maintain your physical fitness. If you are a student aspiring to study abroad, financial issues at home might upset you today. Enjoy a peaceful and quiet day with family members, and if people approach you with problems, ignore them to keep your mind at ease. Avoid making a big deal about your love affair. You are likely to gain if you present your ideas well and show determination and enthusiasm at work. Someone from your past may contact you, making it a memorable day. Although wrong communication might cause trouble today, you can manage it by sitting down and talking.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Violet. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by gifting your girlfriend/boyfriend yellow clothing or fabrics.