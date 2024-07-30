Capricorn: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side. Your confident expectations will pave the way for realizing your hopes and desires. If you manage a business with close ones or relatives, be very cautious today to avoid financial losses. Children might disappoint you at school due to a lack of interest in studies. You will discover a wonderful new side of your love partner. Seek assistance from others to achieve your goals today. Although you want to spend time with loved ones, you may not be able to. Your partner seems to be in a fabulous mood today, so help make it the best day of your married life.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM.

Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to fill your home with happiness, satisfaction, and contentment.