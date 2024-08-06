Capricorn: Be cautious while driving today. Avoid betting or gambling, as you are likely to incur losses. Children might seek your assistance with their school projects. Your dreams and reality will blend beautifully in the ecstasy of love today. Keep your emotions in check when negotiating major business deals. Your ability to convince others will bring significant rewards. Despite recent challenges, today you will find yourself in the paradise of your spouse's company.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM. Remedy: Practice breathing techniques (Pranayama) daily in the early morning to keep your body fit and mind fresh.