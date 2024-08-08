Capricorn: Your playful, childlike nature will emerge, putting you in a joyful mood today. Handle bank dealings with extra caution. For some, a new addition to the family will bring reasons to celebrate. Romantic feelings will be returned with warmth. Your partners will show enthusiasm for your new plans and ventures. Several issues may arise today that require your immediate attention. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring you happiness.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM. Remedy: To boost your income, wrap a circular piece of bronze in green fabric and keep it in your pocket or wallet.