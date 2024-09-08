Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh blessed with a baby girl

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed a baby girl, as confirmed by various reports
Deepika was seen at H N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon area before her delivery.
The couple and their families visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai just before the birth, aligning the delivery with the start of Ganeshotsav
Deepika's pregnancy was announced in February 2024, with the actress reportedly in her second trimester at that time
The couple shared their pregnancy news via a social media post featuring baby clothes, shoes, and balloons
Deepika and Ranveer recently addressed speculation about her pregnancy by sharing a maternity shoot on Instagram, silencing critics and trolls
The couple got married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, sharing their wedding moments with fans on Instagram
Both actors will appear in the upcoming Rohit Shetty film 'Singham Again,' with Deepika joining Shetty’s cop universe and Ranveer making a cameo as Simmba
