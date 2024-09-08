Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh blessed with a baby girl

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed a baby girl, as confirmed by various reports

Deepika was seen at H N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon area before her delivery.

The couple and their families visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai just before the birth, aligning the delivery with the start of Ganeshotsav

Deepika's pregnancy was announced in February 2024, with the actress reportedly in her second trimester at that time

The couple shared their pregnancy news via a social media post featuring baby clothes, shoes, and balloons

Deepika and Ranveer recently addressed speculation about her pregnancy by sharing a maternity shoot on Instagram, silencing critics and trolls

The couple got married in November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, sharing their wedding moments with fans on Instagram

Both actors will appear in the upcoming Rohit Shetty film 'Singham Again,' with Deepika joining Shetty’s cop universe and Ranveer making a cameo as Simmba