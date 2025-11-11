Bhubaneswar: Bollywood has lost one of its greatest icons, Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai today. Often hailed as Bollywood's "He-Man," Dharmendra’s cinematic journey spanned more than six decades and defined an era in Indian film.

The veteran actor breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital, where he was admitted recently due to respiratory complications. His legacy, marked by unforgettable performances and charismatic screen presence, leaves an indelible imprint on Indian cinema.

Bollywood career

Dharmendra, born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in a small village in Ludhiana, Punjab, first made his mark with the film 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere' in 1960. Recognised as one of the legends of Hindi cinema, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2012, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

Throughout his illustrious career, he delivered memorable performances in acclaimed films like 'Yaadon Ki Baarat', 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', 'Naukar Biwi Ka', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Betaab', and 'Ghayal'. His upcoming and final on-screen appearance will be in 'Ikkis', which is slated for release this December.

Family and personal life

He is survived by his wife, Hema Malini, and their six children—Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Ahana Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta—many of whom followed in his footsteps into the movie industry. Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 before joining films and later wed actress Hema Malini.

Even in his 80s, Dharmendra remained a beloved figure on social media, advocating a healthy, organic lifestyle and often sharing videos related to farming and simple living. His wisdom, warmth, and down-to-earth personality resonated with fans across generations.​