Gemini: Stay calm and confident when meeting high-profile individuals—it’s as crucial for your well-being as capital is for a business. You understand the value of money, and the savings you put aside today will help you overcome future challenges. A friend may turn to you for advice on personal issues. Your romantic dreams may become a reality today, so no need to just imagine them. Be mindful not to waste your free time on unproductive activities. Even if the world feels chaotic, you'll find comfort in the arms of your partner. A minor disagreement with a family member could create some tension at home, but if you stay calm and patient, you can help restore a positive atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Remedy: Since the Sun represents discipline, living a disciplined life will naturally bring happiness to your family.