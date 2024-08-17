Gemini: Your kind nature will bring you many joyful moments today. However, unresolved issues may become more complicated, and financial worries could weigh on your mind. Your children will make you proud with their accomplishments. If you share some love today, your partner will seem like an angel to you. You'll also have ample time to yourself, which you can use to fulfill personal desires, read, or enjoy your favorite music. Be cautious, as small quarrels with your spouse could have long-term effects on your marriage. It’s wise not to place too much trust in what others say or suggest. A minor disagreement with a family member might cause some tension at home, but you can uplift everyone's spirits by remaining calm and patient.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial situation.