Gemini: Health thrives when you share happiness with others. To enjoy a smooth life and maintain a stable lifestyle, it's important to pay close attention to your finances today. Address any domestic issues promptly. Romance will be delightful and exhilarating. At work, your colleagues will take your words seriously. You'll be brimming with great ideas, and the activities you choose will bring rewards beyond your expectations. Your spouse will be especially energetic and loving today. Remedy: Worship Lord Lakshmi-Nrusimha (the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu) and chant the Nrusimha Kavach for ongoing happiness in your family.

Lucky Color: Violet

Violet Lucky Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM