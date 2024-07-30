Gemini: You have good chances of recovering from a physical illness. Invest any surplus money in real estate. Your excessive energy and enthusiasm will bring favorable results and ease domestic tensions. However, your beloved may seem a bit irritated, which could add pressure on your mind. Small business owners might incur losses today, but don't worry if you are working hard and putting in the right efforts—you will see good results eventually. You might face criticism from your senior due to incomplete tasks from the past. Your free time today will likely be spent catching up on office work. If your plan to meet someone gets ruined due to your spouse's health, you will still have a wonderful time together.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

Remedy: Help your grandparents and elderly figures to make progress in your professional life.