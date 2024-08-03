New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the governors are responsible for setting an ideal example for citizens and asked them to contribute to fulfill the national resolve of inclusive development.

“If governors set examples in important areas, it will not only become their identity but also guide the people. They are responsible for setting an ideal example for the citizens,” the President said in her concluding remarks at the two-day ‘Conference of Governors’ in New Delhi.

She appreciated that various groups of governors came out with their valuable ideas and suggestions to improve the functioning of their office as well as for the welfare of the people and also expressed confidence that these suggestions would be implemented.

The President said that in order to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of public welfare programmes, the government has laid great emphasis on last-mile delivery and urged the governors to ensure that the benefits of all public welfare programmes reach every eligible person so that the goal of inclusive development can be achieved in the true sense.

She said that women's participation is of utmost importance for meaningful and holistic social inclusion, adding that participation of Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Tribes in the process of development of the country where the Governors can contribute to fulfilling the national resolve of inclusive development.

“The ambience of the Raj Bhavans should reflect the Indian ethos. The governors should endeavour to increase the connection of common people with the Raj Bhavans. People should have a feeling of affinity with the Raj Bhavan as their own Bhavan. Many Raj Bhavans are open for public visits and others can also follow the practice. The Raj Bhavans can increase public engagement by organising social and cultural events,” the President said.

She said the use of the digital medium in the functioning of the Raj Bhavans will set a good example.

“The Raj Bhavans can also organise seminars and symposiums to increase awareness among people about cyber security, data protection and technological innovation,” the President said.

The second day of the conference began with the six groups of governors making presentations based on their deliberations and suggesting a future roadmap before President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Vice President said that the governors should not hesitate to seek information and maintain sustained communication with the respective state governments for effective functioning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the governors to evolve an ideal model of governance in Raj Bhavans.

“There should be a consistent attempt to train the staff for the effective functioning of the Raj Bhavans. Governors must embrace technology in their functioning and promote digitisation,” PM Modi said.

He also particularly called for tapping the strength of alumni networks of educational institutions and appealed to them to develop a mass campaign to make educational campuses free of drugs.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised their efforts and pointed out that all actionable points would be taken up to make the functioning of the governors and the Raj Bhavans more effective.

(IANS)