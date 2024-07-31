Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 August, Thursday.

Aries: Your personality will be as captivating as a perfume today. Unexpectedly, your debtor will repay you, which will pleasantly surprise you and boost your happiness. A visit to a religious place or a relative is likely in your plans. Apologize for any rude behavior in your love life. Consider partnering with ambitious individuals. Spending the day alone with a good book might be your perfect way to relax. However, if you make plans without consulting your spouse, you may face a negative reaction. Remedy: Assist and serve visually-challenged individuals to bring positive changes in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6: 00 p.m.

Taurus: Take care not to neglect your health. Make wise investments. It's a good day to devote some of your time to helping others. Your erratic behavior may make it challenging for your beloved to deal with you today. Seize the opportunities that come your way, as you have the potential to achieve a lot. You might prefer spending more time alone rather than socializing today. Use your free time to clean the house. Having too many expectations might lead to disappointment in your married life. Remedy: To improve health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 5 pm

Gemini: Your health will be perfect today, and your finances will improve later in the day. Avoid arguments, confrontations, and finding faults in others. You may face disappointment in love, but don't lose heart; lovers can be sycophantic. Your professional skills will be tested, so focus your efforts to achieve the desired results. Take time to understand yourself better today. If you feel lost in the crowd, spend some time evaluating your personality. You and your partner may need some space in your married life. Remedy: To restore family happiness, keep a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase at home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Cancer: Personal problems may affect your mental happiness, but engaging in some mental exercise, like reading something interesting, can help you cope with the pressure. You could earn some extra cash today if you play your cards right. Your witty nature will brighten the environment around you. Avoid using emotional blackmail on your partner. There could be benefits in business and education for some. You might spend time with a friend today, but avoid consuming alcohol, as it is just a waste of time. Your spouse might raise an issue based on something they heard in the neighborhood. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase for a great love life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm and 2 pm.

Leo: Don't worry about your health; a positive attitude can be a powerful defense against illness. Your positive outlook will overcome negativity. Investments in your residence will be profitable. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take some time to spend with them and have an open and honest conversation. At work, act according to the situation and stay quiet unless necessary to avoid trouble. Amidst your busy life, you'll find time to spend with your children, making you realize what you've been missing. However, your spouse's health may cause some concern. Remedy: Improve your health by sharing your food with needy or physically-challenged people.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm and 5 pm.

Virgo: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. It's a good day to discuss money investments and savings with your family; their advice will be helpful for your financial situation. People close to you might cause personal problems. Love pangs may keep you awake tonight. Despite some obstacles, this day promises great achievements. Be mindful of moody colleagues who might act out if they don't get what they want. A pleasure trip will be satisfying. A beautiful memory might help resolve a tiff between you and your spouse today, so remember to recall the good old days during a heated argument. Remedy: Improve your financial condition by distributing, gifting, donating, and using items like perfume, fragrance, incense sticks, and camphor.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm

Libra: Control your emotions and overcome your fears quickly, as they can negatively impact your health and hinder your well-being. You will have a considerable amount of money today, bringing you peace of mind. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. For your beloved, your presence makes the world a better place. You might receive compliments at work. Avoid wasting time on unimportant tasks, as it could have serious consequences. Although you often see jokes about married life on social media, today you will feel emotional as you realize the beautiful truths about your own marriage. Remedy: Pour a milk offering on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the wet soil near the tree on your forehead to bring auspiciousness to your health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm

Scorpio: You are likely to enjoy some sporting activity today, which will help maintain your physical fitness. However, you might get into a fight with someone close, which could escalate to legal issues, potentially costing you your hard-earned money. This is a good time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents. Understand your beloved's feelings today. Avoid romantic interactions within the office, as it can damage your reputation. If you want to get closer to someone, maintain a professional distance while talking to them at work. Students of this zodiac sign may spend the entire day engrossed in their mobile phones. It's a wonderful day for your married life; let your partner know how much you love them. Remedy: Using Neem or any medicinal soap will benefit your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Sagittarius: Despite a busy schedule, your health will remain fine. Keep an eye on your expenses to avoid future financial problems. Friends will be there to support you if needed. Love will bring positive vibes today. Work will go smoothly, and it’s a good day to network with influential people. You'll experience the extreme romantic side of your partner today. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp every day for great financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Capricorn: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness. Today’s success formula is to invest based on the advice of innovative and experienced people. Take a break from your routine and spend time with friends today. Understand your wife's needs clearly to provide her with emotional support. It’s a good day for businessmen, as a sudden business trip will yield positive results. You value personal space, and today you’ll have plenty of free time to play a game or go to the gym. Your spouse is in a great mood and might surprise you. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in your home continuously for 108 days to ensure a harmonious and peaceful family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: Maintain your mental health, as it's essential for spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway to life, influencing everything that comes your way, whether good or bad. It helps solve problems and provides necessary insight. Today, you may encounter money-related issues; seek advice from your father or a father-like figure you respect. Improved understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. You might struggle to make your partner understand your perspective. Enemies at work could become friends today due to a single positive action. Your communication skills will be impressive. While you might feel neglected by your spouse, you’ll eventually realize they were just busy making arrangements for you. Remedy: Make your love life more interesting by gifting your partner white flowers such as roses, carnations, or jasmine.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Pisces: Your high confidence and a manageable work schedule give you plenty of time to relax today. Investing in real estate could be profitable. Address domestic issues promptly. Put in extra effort, as today is your lucky day. Bold decisions and actions will bring favorable rewards. Avoid wasting precious time; once it’s gone, it won't come back. Although men and women are different, today is a day when these differences will blend harmoniously. Remedy: Enhance your family life by reciting Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha 11 times.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm and 6:45 pm.