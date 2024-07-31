Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 August, Thursday.

Aries: Your personality will be as captivating as a perfume today. Unexpectedly, your debtor will repay you, which will pleasantly surprise you and boost your happiness. A visit to a religious place or a relative is likely in your plans. Apologize for any rude behavior in your love life. Consider partnering with ambitious individuals. Spending the day alone with a good book might be your perfect way to relax. However, if you make plans without consulting your spouse, you may face a negative reaction. Remedy: Assist and serve visually-challenged individuals to bring positive changes in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6: 00 p.m.

Taurus: Take care not to neglect your health. Make wise investments. It's a good day to devote some of your time to helping others. Your erratic behavior may make it challenging for your beloved to deal with you today. Seize the opportunities that come your way, as you have the potential to achieve a lot. You might prefer spending more time alone rather than socializing today. Use your free time to clean the house. Having too many expectations might lead to disappointment in your married life. Remedy: To improve health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 5 pm

Gemini: Your health will be perfect today, and your finances will improve later in the day. Avoid arguments, confrontations, and finding faults in others. You may face disappointment in love, but don't lose heart; lovers can be sycophantic. Your professional skills will be tested, so focus your efforts to achieve the desired results. Take time to understand yourself better today. If you feel lost in the crowd, spend some time evaluating your personality. You and your partner may need some space in your married life. Remedy: To restore family happiness, keep a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase at home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Cancer: Personal problems may affect your mental happiness, but engaging in some mental exercise, like reading something interesting, can help you cope with the pressure. You could earn some extra cash today if you play your cards right. Your witty nature will brighten the environment around you. Avoid using emotional blackmail on your partner. There could be benefits in business and education for some. You might spend time with a friend today, but avoid consuming alcohol, as it is just a waste of time. Your spouse might raise an issue based on something they heard in the neighborhood. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase for a great love life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm and 2 pm.

Leo: Don't worry about your health; a positive attitude can be a powerful defense against illness. Your positive outlook will overcome negativity. Investments in your residence will be profitable. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take some time to spend with them and have an open and honest conversation. At work, act according to the situation and stay quiet unless necessary to avoid trouble. Amidst your busy life, you'll find time to spend with your children, making you realize what you've been missing. However, your spouse's health may cause some concern. Remedy: Improve your health by sharing your food with needy or physically-challenged people.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm and 5 pm.

Virgo: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. It's a good day to discuss money investments and savings with your family; their advice will be helpful for your financial situation. People close to you might cause personal problems. Love pangs may keep you awake tonight. Despite some obstacles, this day promises great achievements. Be mindful of moody colleagues who might act out if they don't get what they want. A pleasure trip will be satisfying. A beautiful memory might help resolve a tiff between you and your spouse today, so remember to recall the good old days during a heated argument. Remedy: Improve your financial condition by distributing, gifting, donating, and using items like perfume, fragrance, incense sticks, and camphor.