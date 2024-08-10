Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 August, Sunday.

Aries: Some may think that age limits your ability to learn, but that's far from true—you have a sharp and active mind that will easily grasp new things. Today, it would be wise to discuss investment and savings with your family; their advice could greatly enhance your financial situation. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive outcomes and help ease any domestic tensions. Your partner may appreciate some quality time and perhaps a thoughtful gift today. While travel will be beneficial, it might also be costly. Remember the health benefits of a warm hug - you'll likely receive plenty from your spouse today. Indulging in delicious food may be on the agenda, possibly with a visit to a restaurant offering exotic cuisine.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Maroon. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM. Remedy: Wearing white more often can help strengthen your financial well-being.

Taurus: Take steps to ease your tension and find mental peace. If you've been working on securing a loan for a while, today might bring the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for. Unexpected guests may arrive at your home in the evening. Be mindful not to be too controlling with your partner, as it could lead to serious issues. You might enjoy spending the day with a good book or an interesting magazine. However, be cautious during light-hearted conversations—a past issue could resurface and turn into an argument. Today, you’ll come to realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness and joy.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, offer a combination of one red chili, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Gemini: Stay calm and confident when meeting high-profile individuals—it’s as crucial for your well-being as capital is for a business. You understand the value of money, and the savings you put aside today will help you overcome future challenges. A friend may turn to you for advice on personal issues. Your romantic dreams may become a reality today, so no need to just imagine them. Be mindful not to waste your free time on unproductive activities. Even if the world feels chaotic, you'll find comfort in the arms of your partner. A minor disagreement with a family member could create some tension at home, but if you stay calm and patient, you can help restore a positive atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Remedy: Since the Sun represents discipline, living a disciplined life will naturally bring happiness to your family.

Cancer: Prioritize your well-being, or things could take a turn for the worse. Today, you'll see the positive outcomes of past investments made for a prosperous future. Enjoy joyful moments with family and friends. Your fairness and generosity in love may be rewarded. Consider sitting down with your family to discuss important life matters. While your words might initially cause some discomfort, they could lead to meaningful solutions. Expect your spouse to do something special for you today. Participating in social welfare activities will also bring you a sense of fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Remedy: Pour milk on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the wet soil from near the tree on your forehead to promote good health and auspiciousness.

Leo: Outdoor sports will appeal to you today, and practicing meditation and yoga will be especially beneficial. However, those who have invested money may face a financial loss. An evening at the movies or a dinner with your spouse will put you in a relaxed and wonderful mood. Love at first sight might be in the air. After work, you can unwind by indulging in your favorite hobbies, helping you feel calm. Expect to spend an incredible day with your spouse. Instead of letting the day drag on, consider reading a good book or writing a blog post to keep yourself engaged.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Remedy: To boost your income, consider feeding rotis or wheat bread to crows.

Virgo: Your health will flourish as you share joyful moments with others, but remember not to neglect it, as this could lead to trouble later on. Today, you'll find it easy to raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Attending a function may lead to new friendships. You may find yourself missing someone deeply, feeling as if your smiles and laughter lack meaning without their presence. Consider spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall. Your plans for the day might get disrupted due to your spouse's urgent tasks, but in the end, you'll see that it was for the best. Reconnecting with an old friend today will remind you how quickly time flies.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: To enhance your love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays.

Libra: Get involved in some creative activities; sitting idle could take a toll on your mental peace. You understand the value of money, and the savings you make today will be beneficial in the future, helping you navigate any major difficulties. Be cautious, as someone might try to harm you. With strong forces working against you, it’s best to avoid actions that could lead to confrontations. If you need to settle a dispute, do so with dignity. Avoid wearing clothes that your partner dislikes, as it might upset them. Spending too much time with friends today could lead to challenges later on, so balance your time wisely. Your spouse might be too busy to spend much time with you today. However, the day still holds promise for movies, partying, and hanging out with friends.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Gray. Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

1:45 PM - 3:15 PM. Remedy: To ensure a happy and blissful family life, offer Prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and donate food to those in need.

Scorpio: Stimulate your mind by reading something engaging. If you've been working on securing a loan for a while, today could be your lucky day. However, your carefree attitude might cause concern for your parents, so it's important to involve them before starting any new project. For those who are deeply in love, the music of romance is always playing; today, you’ll hear that melody so clearly that it will make you forget all other songs. Be genuine in your conversations—pretending will get you nowhere. You’ll feel like the richest person in the world today, as your partner treats you with extra love and care. The bright morning sun will rejuvenate you, both inside and out.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: To bring prosperity to your family life, consider buying a pair of parrots (one male and one female) and setting them free in the open sky.

Sagittarius: Take time today to relax and find joy in the company of close friends and family. While you might spend a lot on a party with friends, your financial situation will remain stable. Be cautious not to let others take advantage of your generosity. Personal matters will be well under control. Unexpected travel might prove hectic and stressful for some. You and your partner will share a heartfelt conversation, deepening your connection. Your admirable qualities will earn you appreciation from those around you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM. Remedy: To experience bliss and peace within your family, show respect and love towards your mother.

Capricorn: Your energy levels will be high today, so use them to tackle any pending tasks. Consider investing surplus money in real estate. This is the perfect time to share your ambitions with your parents—they’ll fully support you. Stay focused and work hard to achieve your goals. Love may bring you joy today. It’s also a good idea to distance yourself from people who aren't a positive influence and are wasting your time. Today, you'll experience the true joy of being married. However, spending extra time with your family could lead to some friction, so try to avoid any unnecessary conflicts.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: Plant trees to help protect the environment.

Aquarius: Work pressure and conflicts at home might cause some stress today. However, you'll be able to earn money independently, without needing assistance. Your spouse will play a significant role in positively changing your life. Focus on shaping your own path with your efforts, rather than relying on others. Today, your love will flourish, highlighting the positive impact of your actions. Before starting any new project, consult with experienced individuals in that field. If possible, seek their advice and guidance. It’s a day to dive deeply into love and romance with your spouse. Despite this, you may feel inexplicably sad today.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

8:30 AM - 10:00 AM Remedy: To enhance your health, offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water.

Pisces: Health issues might cause some discomfort today. Investing in antiques and jewelry could bring you gains and prosperity. It’s important to manage your temper to avoid upsetting your family members. Don’t question the loyalty of your partner. In your spare time, you may tackle tasks you’ve long planned but never had the chance to execute. Today will bring something unique to your usual married life. Be prepared for a family member to speak against you, which might deeply hurt your feelings.