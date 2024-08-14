Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 15 August, Thursday.

Aries: Be cautious of your impulsive tendencies as they might lead to significant health issues. Steer clear of unnecessary expenses and questionable financial ventures. Your love life is set to improve, with stronger companionship and bonding on the horizon. Promotions or financial rewards may be in store for those who deserve them at work. Although you'll finally have some time to yourself after being busy for a while, a household chore might take up most of it. Expect to have an unforgettable day with your spouse today. Remedy: Recite the mantra Palasha Pushpa Sanghasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraathmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham 11 times for positive energy.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Taurus: You'll feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm, allowing you to make the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Before making new purchases, consider utilizing what you already have. Enjoy quality time with friends and family. Be mindful of your behavior, as your partner may be in a particularly unpredictable mood. Stay discreet and courageous, especially when facing challenges at work. Avoid wasting your valuable time; cherish every moment, as once it's gone, it won't return. You might encounter some difficulties in your marriage today. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant in the evening to enhance your love life.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Gemini: Good news is on the way, and you might find yourself in an exciting new situation that brings financial gains. Your knowledge and sense of humor will leave a positive impression on those around you. Although you may face some disappointment in love, remember that true lovers are always sincere. At work, you might discover that someone you thought was an enemy is actually a well-wisher. Some friends might visit your home today, but it's best to avoid consuming harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes during their visit. If you make plans without consulting your spouse today, you could face an unfavorable reaction. Remedy: Offer tandoori rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring sweetness into your love life.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Cancer: Engage in some creative activities to avoid the negative effects of idleness on your mental peace. Managing your finances wisely by saving and investing can help you stay secure during challenging times, so start today to prevent future difficulties. Foster a healthy relationship with your children and leave the past behind, focusing on the bright and happy times ahead. Your efforts are likely to bring positive results. Today could become an unforgettable day in your life if you seize the opportunity for romance. New ideas will prove to be productive, and your communication and work skills will stand out. Your marriage is likely to feel especially fulfilling today. Remedy: Show affection and respect towards your elder brothers to ensure a prosperous economic life.

Lucky Color: Violet

Violet Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Leo: Your anger could turn a small issue into a major problem, upsetting your family members in the process. Fortunate are those who can control their anger with wisdom. Let go of your anger before it harms you. Unexpected financial gains could brighten your day. It's a great time to renew bonds and strengthen ties with your family. Your love life is flourishing, so continue to nurture it. It's a good day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge you face. Expect a cozy and memorable day in your married life. Remedy: Keep a green-colored glass bottle in the Sun and mix the water with your bath for a disease-free life.

Lucky Color: Teal

Teal Lucky Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Virgo: Your kindness will bring you many joyful moments today. Financially, things will improve as you recover delayed payments. Work may be stressful and tiring, but spending time with friends will help you stay happy and relaxed. You might meet someone interesting today, so stay alert when interacting with important people—you could gain a valuable insight. Though you may plan to spend time with your lover, important work may prevent you from doing so. However, your efforts to improve your marital life will exceed your expectations today. Remedy: Wrap two fistfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor and needy to increase happiness in your family.

Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Libra: Visualize a bright, beautiful, and glorious image in your mind to uplift your spirits. Established businesspeople of this zodiac sign should be extra cautious and thoughtful when investing their money today. Avoid being rude to your guests, as it could not only upset your family but also strain your relationships. Romance might take a backseat today, as your partner could be particularly demanding. Surrounding yourself with influential people will help you make significant progress in your career. Your ability to persuade others will bring you great rewards. Though your spouse might be influenced by others and argue with you, your love and compassion will help resolve the situation. Remedy: To enhance happiness in your family, hang cream, white, or pastel-colored curtains at home.

Lucky Color: Gold

Gold Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Scorpio: Take some time to relax with close friends today. You'll find yourself earning money on your own, without needing any assistance. Consider taking on home improvement projects. Be cautious, as one-sided infatuation could lead to trouble. Work will go smoothly, and your mood will remain positive throughout the day. If you've been accused of not spending enough time with your family, today might seem like a good day to make up for it. However, unexpected work might disrupt your plans. Your spouse's health could experience a slight downturn. Remedy: For better understanding with your partner, offer raw milk, curd, or buttermilk to a Shivling during abhishek.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Yellow Lucky Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM

Sagittarius: Today is perfect for relaxation. Massage your body with oil to soothe your muscles. You could earn some extra money if you handle things wisely. In times of crisis, your family will come to your aid and offer guidance. Observing those who have mastered a skill can teach you valuable lessons and boost your self-confidence. You might enjoy sharing candyfloss and toffees with your partner. Pending projects and plans will start to come together. Before starting any new task or project, consult with experienced individuals in that field. If possible, meet with them today to seek their advice. You'll spend a wonderful evening with your spouse. Remedy: Distribute cooked or sweetened yellow rice to the poor and needy to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Maroon Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Capricorn: Stay calm and stress-free today. You may need to spend a significant amount of money due to a home event, which could impact your financial situation. Avoid forcing decisions on others, as it may backfire and harm your interests. Patience is key to achieving positive outcomes. You might have a disagreement with your partner, but they will likely help you see things more clearly. Expect promotions or financial rewards for deserving employees. Your sense of humor will be particularly valuable. While you may spend a lot of money with your spouse today, you'll have a fantastic time together. Remedy: To boost prosperity, greet and admire the rising Sun while chanting 'Om' 11 times.

Lucky Color: Indigo

Indigo Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Aquarius: Be cautious while handling domestic tasks today, as any careless actions could lead to problems. If you haven't received your salary, you might feel anxious about finances and may need to seek a loan from friends. Your children will make you proud with their accomplishments. In love, physical presence matters less as you feel deeply connected with your partner. Businesspeople of this zodiac sign might need to undertake an unexpected work trip, which could cause mental stress. Avoid gossip at the office to maintain a positive work environment. Consider making changes to your appearance to attract potential partners. Your romantic moments will be most fulfilling when there is a strong emotional bond with your partner. Remedy: To improve your health, donate a flag or banner to a religious place.